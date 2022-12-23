Save Up to 72% on Body Massagers and Get Relief From Sore Muscles

Our bodies work hard for us, so whether you're recovering from an intense workout at the gym or trying to soothe everyday muscle aches, soreness and tension that creep up in your day to day life, investing in massagers like a massage gun can be helpful. Right now Amazon has various to help back, neck, feet and other muscle soreness discounted by up to 72%. These offers end tonight -- Dec. 23 -- so make your selection soon if you want to cash in on any of these deals.

If you're in the market for a percussion massage gun, check out the . It made our list of favorite massage guns of the year and it's 60% off right now, bringing the price down to just $68. It has four speed levels to choose from, reaching up to 3,200 rpm, and has a rotating head that adjusts to five different positions, which can help you treat hard-to-reach areas. It also comes with six massage head attachments to target different muscle groups.

If you prefer something a little more portable, Renpho's offers five speeds with a max 3,200 rpm and even comes with a bag for easy transport. It weighs only 1.5 pounds and comes with four massage head attachments. Normally $250, it's marked down to $70 -- that's a $180 savings.

You can also save $99 on Renpho's for circulation and pain relief. It covers the feet, calves and thighs and it's available for $70 right now. It can be helpful for people who spend extended periods of time sitting.

There are plenty of foot massager machines marked down, too, including with Wi-Fi control via a smart app on your phone that allows you to customize and save your favorite settings for just $110, saving you $60 on the list price.

You can find deals on plenty of other massagers, too, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to find what you need for your body in the new year.