Save Up to 50% On Wi-Fi Routers and Bundles With Eero's Summer Savings Event

When it comes to Wi-Fi routers, Eero is one of our favorite brands out there at the moment, earning a top spot on both our lists of the best mesh routers and the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022. And while, unfortunately, you won't find any of our absolute favorite models discounted, right now you can save big on Eero routers at its Summer Savings event. The sale runs from now until Aug. 7, and offers savings of up to 50% on select routers, extenders and bundles.

For those just looking to upgrade their individual router, there are two different models you'll find on sale. The standard Eero router is available for just $58, but for just $21 more, we'd recommend upgrading to the Eero Pro, which has a better range and more than doubles the speed. It's on sale for just $79 right now, which is over half off its usual price, and it boasts speeds of up to 1 Gbps and a provides coverage for up to 1,750 square feet. Those with larger homes may want to upgrade to the three-pack, which is also half off right now, dropping the price down to just $224, and provides coverage for up to 6,000 square feet. Or you can pick up an Eero Beacon, a Wi-Fi extender that adds an extra 1,500 square feet of coverage and is compatible with both standard Eero and Eero Pro routers. It's on sale for $49 right now, $50 off the usual price.