Save up to 33% on Our Favorite Google Streaming Device for 2022

While the Roku Express 4K Plus remains our favorite streaming device on the market for 2022, Google has taken a real shot at the throne with its Chromecast with Google TV. Google's smart streaming device was a close second in our rankings, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon is offering $10 off both versions of the Chromecast with Google TV, so you can pick up the HD model for just $30, or the 4K model for just $40.

There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but deals are going to start coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Black Friday. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one of these streaming devices on sale.

Even though the Chromecast with Google TV was our runner-up pick, it has plenty of features that the Roku Express lacks. One of the biggest advantages of this Google streamer is that it has built-in Chromecast, allowing you to stream or "cast" shows, movies and videos directly from your phone, tablet or laptop. And the remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to browse shows and movies using only your voice. The Chromecast also features support for Dolby Vision, which provides a stunning, crips and detailed picture, and it will provide personalized movie and show suggestions based on your viewing habits. Both models are a great value while they're on sale, but if you have a 4K TV, its probably worth spending the extra $10 and upgrading to the 4K model.