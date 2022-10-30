Costume, Decoration Deals Best Costumes Costumes for Pets Great Horror Movies Amazon Echo Frights Google Home Spookiness Scary Mobile Games Horror Movie Anxiety
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save up to 33% on Our Favorite Google Streaming Device for 2022

The Chromecast with Google TV is our second favorite streaming device overall, and right now you can pick one up starting at $30.
2 min read
Chromecast with Google TV and voice remote against an orange background.
Sarah Tew/CNET

While the Roku Express 4K Plus remains our favorite streaming device on the market for 2022, Google has taken a real shot at the throne with its Chromecast with Google TV. Google's smart streaming device was a close second in our rankings, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon is offering $10 off both versions of the Chromecast with Google TV, so you can pick up the HD model for just $30, or the 4K model for just $40.

There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but deals are going to start coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Black Friday. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one of these streaming devices on sale. 

See at Amazon

Even though the Chromecast with Google TV was our runner-up pick, it has plenty of features that the Roku Express lacks. One of the biggest advantages of this Google streamer is that it has built-in Chromecast, allowing you to stream or "cast" shows, movies and videos directly from your phone, tablet or laptop. And the remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to browse shows and movies using only your voice. The Chromecast also features support for Dolby Vision, which provides a stunning, crips and detailed picture, and it will provide personalized movie and show suggestions based on your viewing habits. Both models are a great value while they're on sale, but if you have a 4K TV, its probably worth spending the extra $10 and upgrading to the 4K model. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.