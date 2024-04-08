Get Up to $150 Off Blink's Popular Outdoor Wireless Security Cameras

A great home security camera system is a good way to keep your home and family safe, even when you aren't there. And if you're looking for a system that's quick and easy to set up, you can't go wrong with Blink's Outdoor 4 security cameras. They're already competitively priced, but right now, they're priced even better thanks to an Amazon sale that's offering up to $150 off. These deals won't require any codes or coupons, and with offers available on kits of three and five cameras, you'll have your whole home covered in no time. Just keep in mind that we don't know how long these special prices will last.

Amazon is offering a couple of different options, including the Blink Outdoor 4 camera in a set of three available for just $150, while a pack of five will set you back $200. No matter which option you choose, you'll get wireless cameras with a two-year battery life and support for advanced features like two-way audio and HD videos. Motion detection is also included and you'll receive alerts whenever there is someone around. You'll be able to share clips captured by your cameras and they are compatible with Alexa, too.

Whether you're adding these cameras to your existing smart home or kicking off with a new one, now is a good time to check out our list of the best smart home deals to make sure you don't pay too much for your new setup.