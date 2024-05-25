Save Hundreds on Robot Vacuums, Scooters and More at Wellbots' Sitewide Memorial Day Sale

This Dreame L20 robot vacuum is equipped with AI action, Pathfinder technology and 3D lighting so it can detect dirt, dust and dander. It offers 7000pa suction power so your floor, carpets and rugs can get spotless and stay that way. If you have a big space, pets, or you deal with pollen, you can rely on its 6400mAh battery to keep this robovac powered up. The L20 is also perfect for busy people, as it lets you schedule cleanings so your home can get a nice tidying up when you have to take care of other responsibilities. Remember to use the code VET10 at checkout so you can snatch this deal.