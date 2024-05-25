Save Hundreds on Robot Vacuums, Scooters and More at Wellbots' Sitewide Memorial Day Sale
If you've been looking for fantastic tech gadgets at prices that won't break the bank, check out these Memorial Day deals at Wellbots.
Having the right device at your disposal can make life easier. From power stations to smart home tech to kitchen gadgets, there are many amazing gizmos these days that can automate your routine. Though futuristic tech and gear can seem costly and intimidating, prices continue to drop, thanks to demand, continued advances and, of course, Memorial Day sales. If you've been looking to upgrade or try smart home tech, take a gander at Wellbots' sitewide sale, where you can save hundreds on amazing gadgets by using the coupon code VET10.
You can find more of our smart home deals all year through CNET Deals.
This Dreame L20 robot vacuum is equipped with AI action, Pathfinder technology and 3D lighting so it can detect dirt, dust and dander. It offers 7000pa suction power so your floor, carpets and rugs can get spotless and stay that way. If you have a big space, pets, or you deal with pollen, you can rely on its 6400mAh battery to keep this robovac powered up. The L20 is also perfect for busy people, as it lets you schedule cleanings so your home can get a nice tidying up when you have to take care of other responsibilities. Remember to use the code VET10 at checkout so you can snatch this deal.
Power stations like the EcoFlow Delta Pro can help you keep your devices charged during long road trips, camping adventures or even abnormal weather. The Delta Pro can generate between 3.6kWh and 25kWh of energy and an output of 3600W-7200W, so it can power even the most demanding of devices quickly. You can also add solar panels for a clean source of energy. This is just one of the many deals you can find when you use the code VET10.
Electric scooters are a great way to get fresh air, explore your city and maybe even commute. If you've been looking for one, now's a great time to consider this Bugatti electric scooter. It's $201 off the list price, comes in four different colors, and includes a 36V/10Ah battery that lasts up to 25 miles. It's also got three different modes, a 600W Max Power motor, turn signals and safety reflectors that'll help you be seen as you explore away.
Wellbots has a myriad of sales in multiple categories, and you save 10% off with coupon code VET10 when you check out.
Vacuums and air purifiers
- Dyson Gen 5 Detect SV23: $849 (save $100)
- Dreametech R20 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $250)
- Austin Air HEGA Filter Allergy Machine: $688 (save $77 with VET10 coupon code)
- GreenTech pureAir 3000 air purifier: $436 (save $48 with VET10 coupon code)
- Dreame D10 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum: $289 (save $110)
- Dreametech H12 Dual cordless wet and dry vacuum: $439 (save $160)
- Dreametech H12 Pro wet and dry vacuum: $349 (save $150)
- The Briiv Air Filter: $324 (save $36 with VET10 coupon code)
- Neabot P1 Pro pet grooming kit & vacuum: $104 (save $36)
Kitchen
- Acopower LionCooler X50A portable solar fridge freezer, 52 quarts: $630 (save $70)
- Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3: $90 (save $10 with VET10 coupon code)
- Presto electric pressure cooker 6Qt: $70 (save $8 with VET10 coupon code)
More
- JVC Wireless Bluetooth headphones: $99 (save $11 with VET10 coupon code)
- YABER K2s 800 ANSI WiFi 6 Bluetooth projector: $370 (save $30)
- Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds (black): $99 (save $58)
- WalkingPad R2 Walk&Run 2IN1 foldable treadmill: $699 (save $200)
- Google Pixel Watch: $179 (save $100)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $180 (save $20 with VET10 coupon code)