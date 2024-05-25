X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Hundreds on Robot Vacuums, Scooters and More at Wellbots' Sitewide Memorial Day Sale

If you've been looking for fantastic tech gadgets at prices that won't break the bank, check out these Memorial Day deals at Wellbots.

Ingrid Cruz Contributor
See full bio
Ingrid Cruz
2 min read
$1,099 at Wellbots
Dreame robot vacuum in black against blue, green, orange, and yellow gradient
Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,099
Save $300
$2,600 at Wellbots
black Ecoflow Delta Pro portable power station against purple, orange and mint green gradient
EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station: $2,600
Save $700
$999 at Wellbots
black Bugatti electric scooter against orange, yellow and peach gradient
Bugatti Electric Scooter: $999
Save $201
Power station, scooter, and robot vacuum against pink and purple gradient with green sticker, black text "limited time!!!"

Power station, scooter, and robot vacuum.

 Ecoflow/Bugatti/Dreame/CNET

Having the right device at your disposal can make life easier. From power stations to smart home tech to kitchen gadgets, there are many amazing gizmos these days that can automate your routine. Though futuristic tech and gear can seem costly and intimidating, prices continue to drop, thanks to demand, continued advances and, of course, Memorial Day sales. If you've been looking to upgrade or try smart home tech, take a gander at Wellbots' sitewide sale, where you can save hundreds on amazing gadgets by using the coupon code VET10.

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Smart Home Deals

You can find more of our smart home deals all year through CNET Deals.

See Memorial Day Smart Home Deals
See at Wellbots
Dreame/CNET

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,099

Save $300

This Dreame L20 robot vacuum is equipped with AI action, Pathfinder technology and 3D lighting so it can detect dirt, dust and dander. It offers 7000pa suction power so your floor, carpets and rugs can get spotless and stay that way. If you have a big space, pets, or you deal with pollen, you can rely on its 6400mAh battery to keep this robovac powered up. The L20 is also perfect for busy people, as it lets you schedule cleanings so your home can get a nice tidying up when you have to take care of other responsibilities. Remember to use the code VET10 at checkout so you can snatch this deal.

$1,099 at Wellbots
Ecoflow/CNET

EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station: $2,600

Save $700

Power stations like the EcoFlow Delta Pro can help you keep your devices charged during long road trips, camping adventures or even abnormal weather. The Delta Pro can generate between 3.6kWh and 25kWh of energy and an output of 3600W-7200W, so it can power even the most demanding of devices quickly. You can also add solar panels for a clean source of energy. This is just one of the many deals you can find when you use the code VET10. 

$2,600 at Wellbots
Bugatti/CNET

Bugatti Electric Scooter: $999

Save $201

Electric scooters are a great way to get fresh air, explore your city and maybe even commute. If you've been looking for one, now's a great time to consider this Bugatti electric scooter. It's $201 off the list price, comes in four different colors, and includes a 36V/10Ah battery that lasts up to 25 miles. It's also got three different modes, a 600W Max Power motor, turn signals and safety reflectors that'll help you be seen as you explore away.

$999 at Wellbots

Wellbots has a myriad of sales in multiple categories, and you save 10% off with coupon code VET10 when you check out. 

Vacuums and air purifiers

Kitchen

More

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos