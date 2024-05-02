Save $50 on Our Top Mini Boom Box Speaker From Anker

The superb Soundcore Motion X600 has proven itself as one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so when Amazon offers a discount like the one put up for sale today, it's worth considering. Though it periodically drops to $150 there, as it does again today thanks to an on-page coupon, this is a return lowest price we have on record for the Anker-made device. Typically, the Soundcore Motion X600 can be found for close to $200.

The deal applies specifically to the black variant, so no luck if you prefer the look of the green or blue models. Key features include spatial audio support, a 50-watt sound capacity, as well as a battery life of up to 12 hours. It's also worth noting that the model is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can be submerged in water up to one meter for 30 minutes without being damaged which should quell any fears about pool party or outdoor usage.

CNET audio expert David Carnoy has previously shared his enthusiasm for the Soundcore Motion X600, highlighting how it has "a premium look and feel with a metal grille and carrying handle" while also noting that it "sounds impressive for its relatively compact size and good value."

Anker's speaker not for you? Make sure to read up on our recommendations for the best speakers of 2024 for other top picks.