Save 35% Off Everlywell Health Tests With This Sitewide Discount Code

Whether you're looking to test for a potential reaction to different types of foods or are keen to learn more about your overall health, Everlywell offers a range of testing kits that can give you the information you need to make an informed decision. But with these kits often costing hundreds of dollars, it's worth keeping an eye out for discounts. Right now, one of those discounts takes a full 35% off sitewide, making for some deep discounts.

Whether you focus on eating nutritious food, staying active or another aspect of your own well-being, staying informed about your body is key to any wellness journey. But you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this discount -- the deal is only available for the remainder of the day and you do need to enter the code HEALTHYHOLIDAY at checkout, too.

There are a wide variety of tests available to choose from, so you can test for all manner of things, with options covering everything from food sensitivity tests to sexual health screenings, thyroid issues, heart health, testosterone levels, fertility and more, which can help you make informed decisions about your health. Most Everlywell tests cost around $49, but can run as high as $299, depending on the test.

Everlywell is a convenient option that skips the doctor's office altogether. Once ordered, your tests will be mailed directly to you, so you won't have to leave your home. Just perform the test as the instructions indicate and then mail it in. Results usually arrive within a few days, but may take up to a week to be sent back to you. Your purchase may even qualify for reimbursement through many FSA and HSA benefit plans. (Be sure to check your insurance plan before you buy.)