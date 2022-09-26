Save $274 on Three Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon

Want a great WiFi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.

These routers are the perfect foundation for Google smart homes and a great investment if you want simple and speedy internet. We love these Google Nest Wi-Fi routers for their easy, 10-minute setup and their reliability.

While we weren't too happy with the overall retail price of this mesh system, the price has dropped lower than its Eero and Netgear competitors to a mere $194. It's unclear how long this discounted price will last, but you save $274 on the bundle and $313 less than if you bought three routers separately.

The system can cover up to 6,600 square feet so you'll likely be able to get a great Wi-Fi signal in your yard as well as all the rooms inside your home. These routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices while simultaneously streaming 4K videos.