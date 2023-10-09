Save $172 on a Windows 11 Pro License Before This Deal Runs Out

If you want to upgrade your current PC to Windows 11, it can sometimes cost you a significant sum, especially if you're buying a lifetime copy from Microsoft, which sells it at $200. So what do you do if you want to grab a Windows 11 Pro license without spending an arm and a leg? Luckily, Stacksocial has your back with a Windows 11 Pro license that costs just $27, which is just a fraction of the original price. You should act quickly, though, because this deal only lasts until the 1st of October, so don't wait too long to buy!

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements that are required. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10 and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer will not be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.) Microsoft provides three ways to access Windows 11 Pro following your purchase, so you can pick the one that'll work best for your situation.