X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save $15 on an Echo Pop Smart Speaker and Get a Free Smart Bulb Too

This bundle deal saves you $35 total and could add some serious convenience to your day-to-day routines.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
An Amazon Echo Pop speaker and Sengled smart bulb against a yellow background.
Amazon/Sengled

Whether you're looking to start your smart home network, or add to the collection of Wi-Fi-enabled gadgets you already have, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The compact Echo Pop is the latest smart speaker from Amazon, and right now you can pick it up for just $25. This deal already saves you $15 compared with the list price but also includes a free Sengled LED smart bulb (a $20 value), which bumps the total savings up to $35. However, there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on theses savings. 

See at Amazon

The Echo Pop is a great choice if you're only after the basics. With Alexa built-in, you can use it to stream music, set timers, check the weather, make voice calls and much more completely hands-free. Plus, you can pair it with other Echo speakers on your network for multi-room listening throughout the house. And you can use it control other smart devices, like the included Sengled smart bulb.

This Sengled LED smart bulb allows you to change the atmosphere of a room in just seconds. It's a 60-watt bulb, and it supports over 16 million different colors that you can adjust using the companion app, or hands-free using the Echo Pop or another Alexa-compatible smart speaker. Plus, you can set custom timers and routines, and it takes just a few seconds to set up. 

And if you're looking for even more ways to expand your smart home network on a budget, you can check out our full roundup of all the best smart home deals for more great bargains on plugs, lights speakers and much more.

Upgrading to smart plugs, lights and speakers?
Install the CNET Shopping extension and we'll help you turn your house into a smart home without breaking the bank.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Smart Home Guides

Smart Home