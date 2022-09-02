Prime Students Can Snag 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free

There are a ton of perks with being a member. Not only do you get all of the regular Prime benefits like free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming and exclusive discounts at half the price of regular price, but you can also right now. Usually $15 per month, that's a $45 value, though you'll only be able to score the deal if you're currently signed up as a Prime Student, so be sure to do that first.

Audible is similar to Kindle Unlimited, but is exclusively for audiobooks and podcasts. Audible members can choose from thousands of different books, including novels, biographies, true crime and more, and listen to them whenever they want. Books can even be downloaded right to your phone or computer so you can take them with you off the grid.

Audible Premium Plus comes with some additional benefits, too. Every month, you'll get a credit to add you'll get to choose one title per month from Audible's catalog to add to your library and keep (even if you cancel your subscription). Premium Plus members also get 30% off the purchase price of any other premium titles, and will have access to exclusive sales and discounts. If you're already a Prime Student member, this is a great opportunity to test this service out and get some reading in at no additional cost.