Prime Members Can Grab This Electric Screwdriver Set for Just $35 (Save $45)

Switching your manual screwdriver over to an electric model can save you a lot of time on home projects like putting together furniture, installing decor and more. If you've been considering investing in a cordless electric screwdriver, the Hoto Nex O1 Pro is an excellent option I can personally recommend. And though October Prime Day is still five days away, this early deal is a great way to save on an upgrade.

Regularly $80, Amazon has slashed the price of this screwdriver set -- complete with 12 bits -- down to $42. And if you subscribe to Amazon Prime, the cost drops even lower to just $35, which saves Prime members a whopping $45. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The design of this 3.6-volt screwdriver set is ultraminimalist, with a capsule-like appearance. When you remove the cap, you'll find 12 2-inch S2 steel magnetic bits that are easy to change out for different projects. It weighs under a pound and provides three different torque stages and a high rotational speed of 220 rpm. It also has a circular LED lamp that can help when you're dealing with dark spaces. Plus, this model charges using USB-C, which is highly convenient -- and a full charge can run more than 1,000 screws before it needs to refuel. The "screw-unscrew" buttons and the smart instant stop are both user-friendly features as well.

I bought this screwdriver set last year ahead of the holiday season and have used it to assemble rocking chairs and furniture, as well as changing out hardware on cabinets around the home. I've enjoyed the convenience of having a set with multiple bits ready to go -- and the compact design makes it easy to store, too.