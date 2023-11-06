Pre-Black Friday Eero Sale Discounts Some of Our Favorite Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

If you need to upgrade your router to cover more of your home or offer a more stable connection, this is the perfect time since we're seeing a lot of early Black Friday sales that you can take advantage of. For example, Amazon has kicked off a huge sale on various models of its popular Eero routers, which we consider to be some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers around, dropping prices as low as $45.

Even though Amazon announced the new Eero routers with Wi-Fi 7 support, they're expensive and overkill for the majority of households. Luckily, previous-gen Eero models are still excellent, particularly the Wi-Fi 6-enabled variants, and there are even some significant savings from Amazon's sale, going as low as 66% off in some cases.

Right now, there are more than a dozen Eero deals to be had, but if you need to connect to many devices, the 40% off the Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router is a great choice. That's a router that can connect more than 75 different devices at any one time across a home that's up to 2,000 square feet in area. A single router is 40% off, down to $120, and you can grab the two-pack for $180 instead of $300, and the three-pack for $240 instead of $400. The two and three-packs will cover up to 3,500 square feet and promise strong connections for 4K video streaming, gaming and more.

If that's too much to invest, the step-down Eero 6 Plus system starts at just $90 or $155 for a two-pack. And if you need to bolster an existing Eero system, individual base Eero 6 routers start at just $65 in this sale or the Wi-Fi 5-enabled standalone Eero router is only $45.

Be sure to check out the full range of discounts because there is sure to be a router deal for you. Just be sure to choose one that will cover your home the best while offering the data transfer speeds that you need.