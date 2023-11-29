StackSocial Still Has Windows 11 Pro Available for Just $23

Equipping your PC with the latest Windows OS will cost you a whopping $200 if you buy the software from Microsoft directly. But if you're looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, then you won't want to miss out on this post-Cyber Monday deal at StackSocial. This offer knocks 88% off a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license, which drops the price down to just $23. But this discount is only available through Dec. 3, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file, but with plenty of Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available you won't have a problem finding an affordable one.