Paramount Plus With Showtime Deal Cuts Price of Yearly Plan

If you feel like binging a Showtime series this weekend, you're in luck. Eligible subscribers can pay $60 instead of the usual $120 for an annual subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime for a limited time.

The deal is for new and ex-subscribers and ends July 14. With the annual plan, you'll pay up front instead of monthly. The deal applies only for the first year, so you'll need to cancel before that period is up if you don't want to pay for another 12 months at full price. You can redeem the offer at this link.

Paramount Plus typically costs $12 per month or $120 per year. That's more than Paramount Plus' $6 per month (or $60 per year) ad-supported Essential plan, but opting for it gives you access to Showtime programming and your live, local CBS station. The plan also lets you download titles and limits commercials to appearing on "live TV and a few shows." (You'll see promos for Paramount Plus shows and movies on both plans.)

The annual plan deal is tied to the Showtime series The Chi, which is in its sixth season. In addition to that show, Paramount Plus with Showtime unlocks titles like Billions, Dexter, Yellowjackets and The Curse, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. For more details on the streaming service, read our review.