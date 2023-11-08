'The Curse': How and When to Stream the New Series

Bored with streaming? A new show from A24 and Showtime may be able to lift the curse.

Streaming soon for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, The Curse is a 10-episode series about a couple trying for a baby while co-starring in a socially conscious reality show, Fliplanthropy. Unfortunately, paths of off-camera destruction accompany the on-camera renovations in the twisted series, according to a Showtime synopsis. The Curse stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, known for the comedy series Nathan for You and The Rehearsal.

The Curse received generally favorable reviews ahead of its release, according to Metacritic. The series also stars Benny Safdie, who co-created the show with Fielder. Here's more on when you can watch it, plus why using a VPN might make sense for you.

How to watch The Curse

In the US, you can stream the series with a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. The first episode is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET/Nov. 9 at 9:01 p.m. PT.

The Curse will also debut linearly on Showtime, but you'll have to wait a couple of days until it airs on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Paramount Plus with Showtime -- not to be confused with Paramount Plus' $6-a-month ad-supported Essential plan -- costs $12 a month and comes with perks including downloads, Showtime programming and your local live CBS station. While the Essential plan is ad-based, Paramount Plus with Showtime only displays ads on "live TV and a few shows."

How to watch The Curse with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where The Curse will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream The Curse on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.