Paramount Plus Black Friday Deal: Get 3 Months for $6

If you thought Black Friday started closer to, well, Friday, some streaming services are pushing back on the routine.

Paramount Plus announced that starting Monday, Nov. 20, eligible subscribers will be able to sign up for a few cheaper months of streaming. The deal extends to new and former subscribers and incorporates both its $6 per month ad-supported Essential plan and $12 per month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which displays ads only on "live TV and a few shows."

By using the code BLACKFRIDAY, qualifying customers can get the Essential plan for $2 a month for three months or the Showtime plan for $4 a month for three months. That's a total savings of $12 (Essential) or $24 (Showtime) over the trio of months. The deal expires on Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT/Dec. 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Paramount Plus' offerings include Taylor Sheridan TV shows and new flicks like Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Showtime programming, including the buzzy new Emma Stone-starring show The Curse, is available only with the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

Once this promotional period is over, your monthly price will increase from $2 to $6 a month if you have Essential, and $4 to $12 a month if you have the Showtime plan. For more on Paramount Plus and other streaming services, check out our coverage on the best streaming service deals and the top streaming platforms.