Our Favorite HD Streaming Device Is Back Down to Just $20
A Google Chromecast is a great addition to any display with an HDMI port, and now you can score one for 33% off at Amazon and Best Buy.
A streaming device can transform just about any display with an HDMI port into a smart TV, so you can instantly access all your favorite apps, shows and movies. You can grab the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for 33% off at Amazon and Best Buy, which drops the price down to just $20. This offer is valid for a limited time only, so we recommend getting your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.
Grab our favorite HD streaming device for 2023 while it's down to $20 at various retailers.
If you don't yet have a 4K TV or stream your content in HD anyway, this entry-level streamer is a good bargain. You don't have to worry about line of sight and the remote has a built-in button for instant access to Google Assistant, meaning you can quickly search with your voice. Simply plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, and once you're connected to your Wi-Fi, this baby can stream all your favorite shows, movies and more.
This Chromecast device shows everything from your streaming services in one place, so you won't have to jump between apps to decide what to watch. Plus, you can manage your connected devices from your couch. And you can set parental controls if you have little ones at home. As long as you don't need all the bells and whistles, this is a solid streaming option at a bargain price.
