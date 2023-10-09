How to Score $24 Free During Amazon's October Prime Day Event

If you're looking for a little bit of extra pocket money for Amazon's October Prime Day event, the online retail giant has a few different promotions that altogether add up to $24. During Amazon's Big Deal Days, that extra money could get you an Echo Dot with Kasa smart plug or a Veehoo elevated dog bed.

Along with its long list of product deals for Prime Day -- including some early ones already on sale -- Amazon is offering four ways for you to get a bit of cash to spend: reloading an Amazon gift card, making purchases from Amazon Go, renting or buying videos on Prime Video, or adding a debit or credit card to Amazon Wallet. All four could get you an extra $24 total.

Read more: Unlock Prime Day Deals for Free With This Simple Trick

How does the free cash work, and do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to earn it? Read on to learn all about the ways to get free money for Prime Day.

For more on Amazon Prime Day, check out the best early Prime deals that are available now, and how to use Buy with Prime to get great deals on other shopping sites.

Get free $5 for adding a credit or debit card to Amazon Wallet



Some Amazon Prime members can get $5 for adding a valid, qualifying credit card or debit card to Amazon Wallet. Click here to see if you qualify. The offer is only valid for Visa, Amex or Discover credit or debit cards.

Earn $6 for Prime Video when you spend $30 before October 13

October is a great time for scary movies, and this Amazon Prime promotion could net you $6 in free credit for Prime Video to watch them. Spend $30 by renting or buying movies or TV shows on Prime Video through Oct. 13, and you'll get the $6 credit.

If you're a heavy user of Prime Video, the $6 could be easy cash back. Likewise, it could give you a nice discount on purchasing a favorite film or two for keeps.

Get $3 back for spending $10 at Amazon Go stores

This promotion goes quick, so if you patronize Amazon Go stores, don't miss it. Spend $10 at any Amazon Go store by Oct. 11, and you'll get a $3 credit for a future visit. Amazon Go stores use "Just Walk Out" technology to make shopping a checkout-free experience.

Add $100 to your Amazon gift card balance for a free $10

If you're an Amazon Prime member who uses Amazon gift cards, you could be eligible for a free $10 for using Amazon Reload to add $100 to your gift card balance. The offer is only available to Amazon Prime members using Amazon Reload for the first time, so not everyone is eligible. Check here to see if you qualify for the free money.

For more on Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days, learn how to prepare for Amazon's October Prime Day and check out the best early Prime Big Deal Days deals to shop right now.