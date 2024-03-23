NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill, Adjustable Dumbbells on Sale for Big Amazon Sale

Another season, another Amazon sale. This time it's the retail giant's Big Spring Sale, and what better time of year to stock up on fitness gear for an energetic summer?

Right now, the NordicTrack T Series 5 treadmill is 20% off, bringing the price down to $480 from $600. This treadmill has a 300-pound capacity, an incline, is Bluetooth-enabled and comes with a 30-day trial membership of iFit, a program for providing an immersive running or workout experience.

In addition to a treadmill, adjustable dumbbells can be a key part of a home gym, as they save precious space. Right now, NordicTrack's Select-a-Weight adjustable dumbbells are also on sale for $314, 10% off their $350 list. This set comes with 15 weight increments, starting at 10 pounds up to 55.

For more fitness deals, see which at-home gym products are on sale right now. Also, here's how to snag Apple products during the Big Spring Sale and the best deals overall you can find on Amazon right now.