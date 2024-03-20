Amazon Spring Deals: Build Your Home Gym For Cheap With These Fitness Deals

If you’re planning on building a budget-friendly home gym, you may want to consider shopping today’s Amazon Fitness deals. There are products that won’t break the bank and are must-haves for any workout space. The great thing about many of these is that they can fit into smaller or bigger spaces, depending on how much room you have to spare. Whether you’re looking to get your hands on some resistance bands or ankle weights, you can snag these products and more during today’s sale.

Squeeze in some full body workouts with our top deal pick ideas below. Check out our list of Amazon's spring sale full of deals you won't want to miss.

Walking Pad Folding Treadmill An under desk treadmill $318 at Amazon Amp up your workspace with an under desk treadmill to sneak in some steps throughout the day. Or it’s ideal if you just want a compact treadmill that allows you to get some movement in as you catch up on your favorite tv shows. Check out the Walking Pad Folding Treadmill . It’s a top rated Amazon pick and is currently on sale for $318, down $81 from its original price. $318 at Amazon

Flybird 1200LBS Weight Capacity Strength Training Bench An adjustable weight bench $269 at Amazon A helpful piece of equipment to have as part of your home gym is a weight bench. I personally like one that is adjustable so you can use it for various upper body exercises like a dumbbell chest press or dumbbell row. This heavy duty bench can hold up to 1,200 pounds so it’s convenient for the whole family to use and as you start to lift heavier. The back is easy to adjust and lets you change it from flat to incline and decline in a matter of seconds. The Flybird bench is now $269 with an additional $40 off. $269 at Amazon

Flybird Squat Rack with Pull Up Bar A squat rack for home $235.99 at Amazon If you’re an experienced weight lifter and want to get better at your back squat or even bench press, then you’ll want to have a squat rack at home. A squat rack takes up space so you’ll want to make sure that you have enough room to store one. It can be adjusted to 22 height positions and is compatible with barbells either six or seven feet long. This squat rack also includes a pull up bar that has soft foam to protect your hands. This deal is currently $235 with an additional discount of $25 off. $235.99 at Amazon

Zeny 43” Exercise Aerobic Step Platform A step platform $56.97 at Amazon If you want to make leg day more challenging, then you’ll want to own an aerobic step platform. These are your traditional step platforms that you’ve seen in popular step classes that can also be used for a cardio workout. They don’t take up much room and you can purchase extra risers if you want more height added to the step. These Zeny aerobic step platforms are currently $56.99, down $13 from the original price. $56.97 at Amazon

Sportneer Adjustable Weighted Ankle Weights A set of ankle weights $26.99 at Amazon Ankle weights are helpful if you’re trying to make sit-ups or other core and leg exercises a little harder. Although you would need progressive overload to make any big changes, adding extra weight even in the form of ankle weights is a start. The Sportneer Adjustable ankle weights come in a variety of colors and weigh five pounds each. This deal is $26.99, 10 percent off the original price. $26.99 at Amazon

Pilates Bar Kit with Resistance Bands A Pilates set $23.99 at Amazon If Pilates is more your style, this Pilates bar kit with resistance bands is the way to go. Each kit comes with four resistance bands that offer 40 and 50 pounds of resistance. The bar is anti-slip and adjustable depending on the weight you attach and gives you the ability to do various popular Pilates exercises. It’s also portable enough that you can bring it with you to the gym or for a hotel workout while traveling. Pick up this set for $23.99, 23 percent off the original price. $23.99 at Amazon