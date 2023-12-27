New Year, New Router: Save Up to $200 Off at TP-Link's End-of-the-Year Sale

Between work, bingeing our favorite shows and gaming, we demand more from our Wi-Fi than ever before. If you've found your internet lagging, it may be time for a router upgrade, especially if you've got a router that's a few years old. Right now, thanks to its end-of-the-year sale, TP-Link is offering huge discounts on several networking and smart home devices. From now through Dec. 31, you can save hundreds of dollars off the regular price for mesh routers, home cameras and more.

The TP-Link brand has consistently been ranked in our top Wi-Fi router roundups as well as best smart home devices. Reviewed as the best Wi-Fi router for value, the TP-Link Archer AX21 is currently on sale for $75, which is 25% off the regular price of $100. You can increase speed in every nook and cranny of your house with compatible bundles, such as the TP-Link Deco BE85 3-pack, which gets you three mesh routers for $1,300, a $200 savings. For an affordable option with high performance, the Deco XE75 Pro three-pack is currently priced at $350, down 30% from the normal $500 price tag.

Below you will find a few more of the best TP Link deals available. The majority of these items are on sale from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31 however a few deals expire sooner, and we've noted that. Word to the wise: even with those items on sale until Dec. 31, we suggest buying sooner rather than later because this top-rated brand is likely to sell out fast.

Amazon is not the only place to get savings on TP-Link's sale. We're seeing some similar deals both in-store and online at Best Buy. Devices like the Archer BE800 is priced at $500, a $100 savings, and the Archer AX3000 is $120, a $30 savings. You can nab a three-pack of the Tapo indoor-outdoor security cameras for $230, a $70 savings.