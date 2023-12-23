New Year, New Glasses: Save 40% and More on Frames, Sunglasses and Contacts at GlassesUSA

If you've been putting off getting new glasses or contact lenses, there's never been a better time thanks to year-end sales like the one happening over at GlassesUSA.com right now. Ranked by our team of experts as one of the best places to buy glasses online thanks to their extensive style selection, GlassesUSA.com has a wide variety and plenty of deals to take advantage of. Be sure to order soon, since the deals expire on Jan. 1, 2024.

BOGO on select eyeglasses and sunglasses

First off, there's a Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) for eyeglasses and sunglasses. This offer is good for one premium frame, with the second frame of lesser value free. You'll also get free shipping. Note that certain brands are excluded: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Costa Del Mar, luxury brands, contact lenses. To get the offer, enter code: BOGOFREE. The offer expires Jan. 1, 2024.

40% off sitewide

You can get eyeglass and sunglass frames for 40% off, including many designer brands like Versace, Michael Kors and Gucci, although the following brands are excluded from this sale: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar and Persol. Use code PRIME40 at checkout to get this discount. This offer also expires Jan. 1, 2024.

30% off contact lenses

If you need to replenish your supply of contacts, save 30% off including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more. Enter code CONTACTNEW30 at checkout to get the savings. This offer expires Jan. 1, 2024.

There are other deals to be found on the site too, such as clearance frames up too 50% off and more. GlassesUSA.com has a virtual try on, a money-back guaranteed within 14 days, plus a 365-day warranty.