New Low Price for Anker's Nebula Capsule Max Portable Projector

Portable projectors are fantastic, because you get huge a large screen without it taking up a ton of space or costing a lot of money, and you can take it with you on the go. Sure, you don't get the brightness or resolution of a big TV, but they're a whole heck of a lot cheaper. Anker makes some of our favorite models and its Nebula Capsule Max is on sale at its lowest price right now. It's a great option if you're looking for something small and packed with features.

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max would normally set you back around $470, but Amazon will ship you one today for the low price of just $350, making this an excellent deal for a portable projector. That said, it is a limited time deal, so buying now is the best way to go if you want to be sure of getting this discounted price.

The Nebula Capsule Max is small but doesn't skimp on features. It can create an image of up to 100 inches across, it has a built-in speaker (so you don't need to take your own if you're traveling) and it'll run for up to 4 hours per charge. That's more than enough for even the longest of movies and it leaves you with plenty of time for epic gaming sessions.

This portable projector provides a native 720p HD image and you can download all of your favorite video streaming apps via the Nebula Manager Store, too. You can control the whole thing from your phone and there's support for HDMI and USB connectivity, not to mention AirPlay, Bluetooth and Mirracast.

