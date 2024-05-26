My Favorite Smart Lamp Is 40% Off on Amazon for Memorial Day

I've long made it my mission to make my home lighting smart in some way. I'll opt for smart bulbs, smart switches, or even a smart floor lamp to accomplish this goal. So when I decided to introduce some much-needed ambiance to my living room, I turned to Govee, the best in the space, for a solution.

Enter the Govee Floor Lamp. It can be a bit pricey, but thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, it's now up for grabs for a whopping 40% off, making it an excellent deal for sprucing up your living room or bedroom.

Typically $150, you can grab the lamp in silver for only $90, and you can score an additional $5 off by clipping the on-page coupon by checking the box before adding to your cart. If silver isn't your style, the black version of the lamp is also reduced to $100, so you can choose the version that looks best with your home's decor.

Like most smart lighting, the Govee floor lamp uses RGB LEDs to offer just about any color you want. We chose green that compliments the green in our living room, but It also changes depending on the time of day. What I really enjoy about this lamp is the low profile of the lamp itself, you can barely see it, just a small base and a thin line of metal. The focus is on the light rather than the structure.

The other big selling point is its connection to other Govee products. If you own the Govee Backlight for TVs you can link up all your Govee lights to work in tandem as you watch a movie. It's a lot of fun to have all of your lights work in sync with a movie like Dune or Mad Max: Thunder Road. Even without the backlight, all of your lights are easily controlled by a single app, or Alexa and Google Assistant.