Movie Fans: This Portable Projector Is Only $450 at Amazon Today

Anker Nebula projectors often land among our favorite portable projectors on the market. If you want to be able to project a big image for watching movies and shows or playing games together, grabbing a portable project is a great investment.

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the Nebula Mars 3 Air down to $480, with a direct discount of $120. What's more, you can clip the on-page coupon and score an extra $30 off, meaning you'll pay just $450 to bring one home. That's a total savings of $150 and the lowest price we've seen. We don't know exactly when this offer will end, so we recommend snagging one sooner rather than later to lock in this low price.

This portable Google TV projector is licensed by Netflix, and while it's not a 4K projector, it should offer a solid image for its size and price point. The Mars 3 Air projects up to 150 inches in terms of screen size at 1080p full HD resolution and has a brightness of 400 lumens. While there are brighter options out there, this projector should be plenty bright enough for most areas. (Our favorite mini projector offers only 500 lumens, for example). It also has an impressive battery life for its size, offering up to 2.5 hours of playback per charge.

When it comes to portability, this projector weighs in at just 3.7 pounds and has a built-in handle. Other notable features include dual 8W Dolby Audio sound, as well as functions that make setup simple like autofit screen, auto keystone correction, autofocus and obstacle avoidance.

