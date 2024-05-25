Enjoying the outdoors doesn't have to happen away from home. With some great outdoor furniture, a nice, cozy fire pit and some outdoor string lights, you can create an amazing backyard oasis you can enjoy for hours. From nice summer nights to a great cookout with a good grill, you can transform your backyard by just adding a few pieces to your yard. The Memorial Day sales happening right now will make this even more reasonable to do by offering big deals on patio furniture and other outdoor items. If you're looking to make your indoor furniture match the outdoor furniture, you can check out the indoor furniture sales happening now, too.

Even on a warm summer night, having a nice fire creates an ambiance that puts the cherry on top of a great evening. What's even better is sitting around that fire, so you might want to consider some nice outdoor furniture. We've scoured the web for the best Memorial Day sales to help you spruce up your outdoor space for the perfect summer.

Best overall Memorial Day fire pit and outdoor deals

Memorial Day weekend yard and outdoor deals

Solo Stove Yukon and Stand 2.0: $420 Save $155 Solo Stove is the name that really pushed the trend of smokeless fire pits, and for good reason. Its products are durable, reliable and attractive and it's comfortable to pull up your patio furniture and relax around it. I'm highlighting the Memorial Day deal for the Yukon + Stand 2.0, but nearly everything the brand sells is now discounted on the Solo Stove website. But as for the Yukon 2.0 fire pit, I've been testing this stove for a few weeks now, and it works wonderfully. At 27 inches around, it is a good size to offer adequate lighting, enough heat and no smoke. This deal nets you a stand for almost free, so while you could opt for just the stove itself, but for only $20 extra, the stand is a no-brainer add-on. And while it isn't discounted, Solo Stove and WhistlePig Whiskey just released an awesome collaboration product that is perfect for summertime. $420 at Solo Stove

Mainstays Stanton 4-piece outdoor patio furniture set: $148 Save $150 An outdoor patio is nice, but an outdoor living space is even better. This is where a nice set of outdoor furniture comes into play. This four-piece outdoor patio furniture set from Mainstays makes that patio a bit more comfortable. It comes with two chairs and a small couch, all with red outdoor fabric-covered cushions. Then you also get a nice table with a tempered glass top. Everything has a metal frame for added durability. At only $148 for the entire set, it's hard not to smash the buy button. $148 at Walmart

Tiki smokeless 25-inch patio fire pit: $295 Save $100 Like Solo Stove, Tiki is another well-known brand in the outdoor space. This smokeless 25-inch patio fire pit has a great look to it and offers some nice amenities out of the box. With an integrated ashtray, legs, cover and slatted look are sure to fit into your patio space wonderfully. Adding in the fact that when you have a fire you won't have smoke smell stuck in your outdoor furniture or filling your clothes or home makes this a great choice for your outdoor areas. $295 at Amazon

Aoxun 30-inch 2-in-1 fire pit with grill and poker: $60 Save $40 Cooking over an open fire is the ultimate summertime experience. This fire pit from Aoxun isn't smokeless, but it's perfectly set up to not only provide ambiance to your evening but also act as a grill. This package nets you the 30-inch fire pit, a swing-away grill top, a spark cover and a fire poke for only $60 when you clip the on-page coupon. The grill size is 21 inches, so you'll have plenty of space for your burgers and hot dogs without the grill taking up too much yard space, leaving plenty of room for patio furniture. When the cookout is over, just swing the grill out of the way, put on the spark-arresting top and enjoy the night. $80 at Amazon

More yard and outdoor deals for Memorial Day Weekend

Should I buy a fire pit on Memorial Day?

Fire pits are not only a great way to further enjoy your outdoor space, but also safer than building a fire directly on the ground. Smokeless fire pits take it a bit further but adding a second combustion to further reduce any sparks and other hot debris that might typically get carried out of the fire pit by the heat. Regardless of the type you choose, saving money is never bad.

Should I buy patio furniture on Memorial Day?

It comes down to whether you have the space and are in the market for patio furniture. Saving money is great, but there are more factors to consider when buying furniture. While a full outdoor furniture set sometimes makes sense on a patio, a picnic table is perfect for many other situations. So make sure you think of how and where you'll use it. Along with this question, you may want to ask yourself these other outdoor furniture questions to ensure you make the right purchase for your outdoor space.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

In short, basically everything. So many different types of products are on sale during Memorial Day Weekend. Aside from outdoor furniture and fire pits, grills and smokers are getting great discounts, as are appliances and smart home devices.

How we choose the best yard and outdoor furniture Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We’ve gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers on outdoor furniture and yard items from retailers all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.