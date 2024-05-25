X
Best Furniture Deals at Memorial Day Sales: Save on Beds, Chairs, Desks and More

Whether you're making over your bedroom or prepping your yard for summer with new patio pieces, save big with these Memorial Day furniture sales.

furniture-deals.png
Memorial Day weekend is a great time for big sales on major home items, and what's more essential than the bed you sleep on every night or the table where your family eats dinner? If you're preparing to add some new life to your home or augment your yard with new patio furniture, now could be the perfect time. Tons of major retailers are offering deep discounts on furniture.

We've gathered some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals we've seen so far and have highlighted them below. More deals are sure to drop as the Memorial Day weekend progresses. We'll keep this page updated as new offers arrive, so keep checking back for the latest sales.

Read more: Memorial Day Sales 2024: Everything You Need to Know, Plus Early Offers to Shop Now

Best early Memorial Day furniture sales 

Boothbay manual reclining sofa: $799

This large reclining sofa is made of brown faux leather and polyester. The cushions are attached, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. It reclines through a pull tab, so you can easily adjust it to your liking. If you're looking for a new sofa, this one might be the one, especially at $401 off.

Save $401
$799 at Ashley

Alva leather wingback accent chair: $1,599

This chair from Crate & Barrel is available in the color teak. The chair has a contemporary silhouette and gives off a Scandinavian vibe. It's made with top-grain leather upholstery. Now you can snag this chair for $400 less than usual.

Save $400
$1,599 at Crate & Barrel

Longstock outdoor teak 5-piece dining set: $1,499

This dining set was specially made for Macy's. It comes with four dining chairs and one table for your backyard patio. The table is made of Indonesian teak. The chairs are made of a maintenance-free synthetic wicker and a rust-resistant frame.

Save $1,570
$1,499 at Macy's

Cayman single sink vanity: $1,329

If you're looking for minimalist furniture, this sink vanity is perfect for your bathroom. It stands at just about 3 feet tall. The sink is included in this vanity so you don't need to look for one separately. It's made of rubber wood and MDF with a white quartz top. You can now score this for more than $500 less. 

Save $570
$1,329 at Potterybarn

Langford queen panel bed: $450

Score some big savings on this queen-sized bed. The bed comes with a wooden headboard, footboard and rails, so you have everything you need. It's currently on sale for $500, but you can score an extra 10% off clearance items like this with code MEMDAY10, bringing the price down to $450.

Save $550
$450 at Ashley

FlexiSpot electric height adjustable desk: $300

This electric desk is adjustable so you can use it while sitting down or standing up. It's L-shaped, which is perfect for a corner space. It is fairly large as well, measuring 71 by 43 inches. It's now discounted by over 30%, making it a great time to snag this electric desk.

Save $160
$300 at Amazon

When is the best time to buy furniture?

When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is the best time to buy, as you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday shopping dollars. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room or a nice accent piece, furniture can be pricey. Sizable deals make Memorial Day weekend a great time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, that means Memorial Day will fall on May 27. Plenty of early Memorial Day deals have already arrived at many retailers. 

