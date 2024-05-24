Memorial Day Brings the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus to a New Low Price

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and so are the sales. The choice of Android tablets available to those who don't want to go the Apple iPad route has never been better. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great option that many people love, especially when you get the chance to pick one up at it's lowest price yet. This holiday weekend you can score $60 off this tablet bringing it down to just $160 at either Best Buy or directly on Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a large 10.9-inch display, which is a solid offering when you consider the price that it's currently available for.

In terms of key specifications, that midsize display and decent amount of storage size are two of the main ones to take notice of, plus the whole thing is powered by Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. If the 64GB storage limit is a concern, note that it can be expanded up to 1TB via an optional microSD card if required, and that's something that can be resolved pretty inexpensively. Four speakers with Dolby Atmos support round out the main specs of note, making this a solid movie-watching device.

