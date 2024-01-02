Don't Miss Lululemon's Big End-of-Year Scores Event
Welcome 2024 with some sweet new workout wear, including shoes and accessories.
Whether you have fitness goals for 2024 and need workout wear or you prefer athleisure to office casual, one of the top brands for quality, comfort and style is Lululemon. But as fans of the brand know, it's not the most inexpensive clothing, so finding it for less is always reason to celebrate. Right now, Lululemon's end-of-year Scores event is happening and there are hundreds of items listed. But don't wait too long, as items are selling out fast.
Sometimes all you need to get motivated is fresh gear. Women's items we're loving right now include the Wunder Puff jacket, which comes in a variety of lengths. Both the cropped and super-cropped versions are on sale, as well as the Wunder Puff cropped vest.
- Women's Wunder Puff cropped vest, $169 (save $59)
- Women's Wunder Puff super cropped jacket, $119 (save $109)
- Women's Wunder Puff cropped jacket, $169 (save $110)
- Blissfield running shoe, $74 (save $74)
- Align high-rise pant with pockets, $89 (save $39)
- Straight-leg, midrise Luxtreme pant, $89 (save $39)
- Modal silk yoga top, $24 (save $34)
- Groove super high-rise flared pant, $49 (save $69)
- Transformable parka, $249 (save $119)
- Hooded insulated wrap, $149 (save $99)
- Light Utilitech cargo-pocket high-rise pant, $99 (save $49)
- Align v-neck bra, $39 (save $19)
- Collared Merino-blend sweater, $79 (save $59)
Score on these men's items (and more):
- Commission Warpstreme slim fit pants, $89 (save $39)
- Outpour stretch-seal jacket,$99 (save $149)
- Water-repellent Grid fleece hiking vest,(save $64)
- Fast and Free cold weather running pant, $99 (save $69)
- Relaxed fit twill blazer, $99 (save $99)
- Evergreen jacket, $99 (save $69)
- Drysense hoodie, $69 (save $39)
- At-Ease jogger, $69 (save $59)
- Wunder Puff jacket, $199 (save $99)
- Wunder Puff tech-canvas jacket, $249 (save $99)
- Wunder Puff tech-canvas vest, $$199 (save $69)
- Soft-knit overshirt, $79 (save $49)
There are also some accessories currently listed below regular retail price, including:
- Chill-Fighter beanie, $19 (save $29)
- Everywhere belt bag, $29 (save $29)
- Take Form yoga mat, $79 (save $78)
- Wanderlust belt bag, $39 (save $19)
- Adjustable length jump rope, $19 (save $19)
- New Parent backpack, $149 (save $49)
- Wunder Puff crossbody camera bag, $59 (save $40)
- Cotton terry sweatband, $9 (save $5)
- Back-to-Life sport water bottle,$34 (save $18)
These are just some of the great scores you'll find. To see the largest selection of colors and sizes, scoot over to Lululemon's site. It's good to keep in mind that most of the discounted items that are part of the event are final sale, however Lululemon members can return items for store credit.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Other Wellness Guides
Personal Care
Sleep
Fitness
Nutrition
Medical and Mental Health