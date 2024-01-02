X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Don't Miss Lululemon's Big End-of-Year Scores Event

Welcome 2024 with some sweet new workout wear, including shoes and accessories.

Amber Guetebier
See full bio
Amber Guetebier
2 min read
lululemon-black-friday-deal
lululemon/CNET

Whether you have fitness goals for 2024 and need workout wear or you prefer athleisure to office casual, one of the top brands for quality, comfort and style is Lululemon. But as fans of the brand know, it's not the most inexpensive clothing, so finding it for less is always reason to celebrate. Right now, Lululemon's end-of-year Scores event is happening and there are hundreds of items listed. But don't wait too long, as items are selling out fast. 

See at Lululemon

Sometimes all you need to get motivated is fresh gear. Women's items we're loving right now include the Wunder Puff jacket, which comes in a variety of lengths. Both the cropped and super-cropped versions are on sale, as well as the Wunder Puff cropped vest

Score on these men's items (and more): 

There are also some accessories currently listed below regular retail price, including: 

These are just some of the great scores you'll find. To see the largest selection of colors and sizes, scoot over to Lululemon's site. It's good to keep in mind that most of the discounted items that are part of the event are final sale, however Lululemon members can return items for store credit. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Other Wellness Guides

Personal Care

Sleep

Fitness

Nutrition

Medical and Mental Health