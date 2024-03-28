Lock In This Deal on the Ultraloq Smart Lock for Only $119

Adding a smart lock can be a great way to elevate the security in your home or business. No more having to remember where you put your keys, and you know for sure your home is well secured when you leave. Smart locks can be a pricey upgrade, which is why you'll want to nab this deal on Wellbots for U-Bolt Pro for just $119, an $80 savings off the usual price tag.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi scored a spot in our roundup of the best smart locks of 2024 because it has a ton of features that make it a great choice for folks out there who have rentals or Airbnbs. You don't need to use keys to get into the house, meaning you (or guests) can use a coded entry -- and there's no app needed to access this feature. Plus, if it's a temporary guest, you can set access to expire after a certain period of time.

Homeowners can use the built-in fingerprint sensor for even easier entry. (There's also a hidden keyhole in case you do ever need to access the house the old-fashioned way.) And you can also use the app on your smartphone, which lets you control your smart lock from anywhere, and see a log of who's entered the home, complete with a timestamp, any time you want.

This lock uses two-layer protection, secure 128-bit AES and a dynamic key to protect your data. If you have a large family, it's worth noting that this device can identify up to 120 fingerprints, and it takes less than 0.4 second. Plus, because it has Wi-Fi built in, its range is pretty good, meaning you shouldn't have to worry about your router not being in the same room.

