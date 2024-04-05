Listen Up, Sonos Smart Speaker Deals Offer Big Savings at Best Buy

Smart speakers have revolutionized the way we use our audio devices in recent years, making it easy to get music, podcasts, news and more, hands-free. Sonos speakers are top of the line, and while we rarely see the company's wares go on sale, occasionally you'll find a deal too good to pass up. Right now Best Buy has marked down a couple of Sonos smart speakers, slashing prices by up to $45. There's no set expiration date for this deal, so you'll want to make your purchase soon as those savings could disappear at any time.

Upgrading to the Sonos One (Gen 2) is a great way to be able hear your favorite tunes as well as control your smart home devices, as it offers excellent sound and includes both Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as four far-field microphones. That's why this model remains our favorite Sonos speaker for Android users. It also offers an updated processor and more memory than it's predecessor. Additionally, there are easy-access touch controls on top, including a microphone mute when you need it. Right now you can score one for your home for just $175, a savings of $45.

Or for an even cheaper option, you can grab the Sonos One SL for $159, saving you $41 on its list price. It's essentially the same design, but note that this model lacks a microphone, so you'll lose the voice control feature offered in the other option.

