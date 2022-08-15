Keep Your Home Effortlessly Clean With the Roomba S9 Plus, Now on Sale for $800 (Save $200)

Do you ever wish you could clean the house without putting in the sweat (and maybe tears) to do it? iRobot's Roomba makes keeping your house clean as simple as pressing a couple of buttons and watching your space transform. While there have been many versions of the Roomba on market, the S9 Plus is the latest and thankfully, it's .

This Roomba is usually $1,000, so you get to save $200 while saving your time on cleaning. We're not sure how long but this model has only dropped to $800 twice this year so there's no telling if it'll drop again after this deal ends.

This vacuum will pick up pet hair, dust, dirt and other debris. It boasts 40 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series and operates a three-stage cleaning system that lifts, loosens and eliminated debris. It's also effective in corners, where dirt and debris tend to pile up. Thanks to PerfectEdge Technology, the vacuum has a specifically designed brush to get deep into corners and along edges.

More impressive still is that this Roomba empties on its own by using a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that can hold months of debris. The vacuum can connect to voice-enabled devices like Alexa and Google Home, so you can just say "Roomba, clean the kitchen" and off it will go. Equipped with smart mapping, the vacuum not only can sense objects in its way, but it will also detect any spills or messes in your home.

You can check out other Roombas on sale pre-Labor Day, including a 600 series one for just $200. It's worth noting that Roomba recently sold to Amazon in a huge $1.7 billion deal, which could mean change for the company. If you're not comfortable with having a now Amazon-owned robot vacuum in your house, here are some great Roomba alternatives to consider.