Amazon Acquires iRobot, Makers of Roomba, in $1.7B Deal

Amazon has signed an agreement with iRobot, makers of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, to acquire the company for $1.7 billion. The online commerce giant announced the deal on Friday in a press release, in which it said that it would acquire the iRobot in an all-cash transaction for $61 per share.

"Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive -- from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin," said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices in a statement. "Customers love iRobot products -- and I'm excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers' lives easier and more enjoyable."

Colin Angle, iRobot's current CEO, will stay on the lead the company, Amazon said. In a statement, Angle said he "cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission."

A robot vacuum cleaner is often seen as a status symbol among tech-savvy homeowners, but it's no longer at the forefront of cutting-edge tech. Roomba is now 20 years old, making iRobot one of the pioneers in the home robot space. Since 2017, Roomba has been compatible with Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, and back in May, the company introduced iRobot OS, a revamped operating system to make its robovacs smarter than ever.