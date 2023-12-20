JMGO Projectors Are Discounted by Up to 35% Right Now

If you're ready to upgrade your entertainment space, consider investing in a projector. Not only are there portable models that are great for outdoor movie nights, but many projectors also allow you to customize your screen size so that you can enjoy massive images without cluttering up your space with a mammoth TV. Right now Amazon has discounted select models of JMGO 4K projectors by up to 35%, with prices starting at just $649. And the best part? If you order now, you can still get your projector before Christmas.

If you're looking for a portable model, the JMGO N1 projector is a solid option. It weighs under five pounds and comes with a build-in handle for easy transportation. Plus, it supports images up to 150 inches in size in 1080p high definition resolution, has auto focus and delivers 800 lumens of light. Regularly listing for $999, it's down to $649 right now.

However, if you're looking for a brighter screen that you can see even with some ambient light, you may want to splurge on the N1 Pro model instead. With 1,500 lumens, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite entertainment any time of day. Plus, you can rotate this model to play just about anywhere, as it boasts an impressive 135-degree vertical angle and 360-degree horizonal rotation for easy adjustment. It's discounted by $450 right now, bringing the price to just $949.

And for the ultimate entertainment upgrade, the N1 Ultra offers a whopping 2,200 lumens and 4K resolution for $1,599 -- that's a $700 markdown on its typical price. It also offers the same rotation specs as the Pro model, as well as auto screen fitting, adaptive brightness, smart object avoidance, smart eye protection and more, as well as Dynaudio speakers.

All models have Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, making them easy to use. They also support Google Play and have universal connectivity, so you can connect a console, a Blu-ray player and other devices for ultimate flexibility. This holiday deal doesn't have an expiration date listed, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to take advantage of these prices.

While there are speakers built into these projector options, we typically recommend adding speakers to your setup. For powerful sound upgrades to your entertainment space that won't break the bank, check out our roundup of Sonos speaker deals happening now.