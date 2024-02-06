How LG Smart TV Owners Can Get 3 Free Months of Apple TV Plus

If you have an LG Smart TV, you may be eligible for a free three-month trial of Apple TV Plus, in a new deal announced by LG Tuesday. The limited free trial starts today and will run until April 30, and is available on select LG models.

After Apple hiked the price of Apple TV Plus and its other subscription services in late 2023, the streaming service now costs $10 per month -- meaning this deal will save you $30.

LG Smart TVs with 4K and 8K resolution, made in 2018 and later, are eligible for the deal, along with the lifestyle screen models StanbyME and StanbyME Go. The deal is valid in 93 countries, including the US, UK and Canada.

To take advantage of the discount, simply open the Apple TV Plus app on your LG TV and follow the instructions. If you're not sure what model you have or if your TV qualifies, you can easily check by opening the Apple TV Plus app to see if you're prompted to sign up for the limited-time offer.

Killers of the Flower Moon by director Martin Scorsese is one of the movies available on Apple TV Plus. Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is home to a fairly robust catalog of movies and shows. Award-winning movies like Killers of the Flower Moon and CODA are joined by series including Ted Lasso, Masters of the Air, Silo and The Morning Show.

For more, check out all the latest deals on TVs (including LG) and the best streaming services for 4K content.