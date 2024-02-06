X
Grab Amazon's Latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Just $40 Today

Amazon's latest and best Fire TV streaming stick is now yours at a deep discount.

Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
A Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer and remote against an orange background.
Whether you're upgrading an older TV or just ditching your new TV's terrible interface, buying a great streaming stick is never a bad idea. When shopping for a stick for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies it's almost impossible to look beyond the various Amazon Fire TV devices, especially if you want to save some money. 

Amazon's latest and greatest 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the fastest streaming device of the lineup and it's currently a whole $20 off. That means that buyers need to pay only $40 for one of these things. With no indication of when this deal is going to end, it's important to remember it might happen at any minute. Consider ordering your new Fire TV Stick 4K Max now if you want to take advantage of this new price.

See at Amazon

With a quad-core processor, 2GB of memory and Wi-FI 6E support, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts blazing-fast speeds and can load apps, shows and movies almost instantly. It also has 16GB of built-in storage so you can download all your favorite streaming apps, as well as movies, shows, games and more. Plus, it supports 4K Ultra HD content, as well as HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to help all your content look and sound its best. With the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, you can browse apps, adjust the volume, turn on your TV and much more totally hands-free. There's also an Ambient Experience mode that transforms your TV into a digital art gallery, with a selection of over 2,000 paintings and photographs to display when it's not in use.

Buying a new streaming stick is cheaper than buying a whole new TV, but you could certainly go that route. Just make sure to check out our collection of the best TV deals before you place your order.

