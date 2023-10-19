X
Grab a Pair of Microsoft Office 2021 Licenses for Just $60

Windows and Mac users alike can save hundreds on lifetime access to Microsoft's most popular productivity apps with this discounted two-pack.

The Office Professional for Windows software box is displayed against a yellow background.
When it comes to productivity apps, Microsoft Office remains some of the most popular software you can get -- but it's extremely rare to for Microsoft to offer its applications at a discount. In fact, you'll have to drop a whopping $440 to purchase a lifetime Office Pro 2021 license directly from Microsoft, but there are more affordable options out there. 

Right now both Windows and Mac users can score a two-pack of Microsoft Office licenses for just $60 at StackSocial, essentially dropping the price to just $30 each, saving you hundreds on the Microsoft price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Be sure to note that Mac users will get only the basic Home and Business suite with this offer, while Windows users will get the Professional suite, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access as well.  

Microsoft Office 2021
There are other options, of course, like signing up for Microsoft 365, but that online subscription starts at $7 a month or $70 annually for individuals. You could also opt for the free online version of Microsoft Office, but it lacks a number of features included with a license. (It is worth noting that Apple users can now access Outlook via a free app for Mac.)

The codes from StackSocial can only be used one time for a single computer, which can be limiting, as you won't be able to install it on multiple devices in your home -- and that's why this two-pack is such a great deal. A one-time fee of $60 will give you two lifetime license codes, so essentially, you'll be able to install the suite on two different devices, using a different access code for each. 

We've covered a similar deal on an individual license from StackSocial before, but right now the cost of a single code will run you $50, so for just $10 more you're getting a lot more bang for your buck.   

Note, however that there are some other things to consider before you invest in this deal. First, the codes are non-transferrable, so if you computer dies or you upgrade to a new device, you may lose access. Additionally, there are some Microsoft 365 benefits you will lose out on, such as OneDrive Cloud Storage, as well as access to new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot

While this offer is being touted as a "lifetime license" that should last as long as your computer does, it's worth noting that Microsoft's support for this version of Office will end on Oct. 13, 2026. Also, there is a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time -- however, I purchased a version of this license from StackSocial in early 2022 and it's still going strong. 

