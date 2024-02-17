Got DIY to Do? This Electric Screwdriver Set Is My Must-Buy Presidents Day Deal Recommendation

When it comes to tech upgrades, many people think about snagging the latest phones and laptops, but it's easy to forget about updating the tools you need for basic maintenance around the house. The right set of tools can make such a difference in decreasing the time and energy you spend on home repair projects. Speaking from experience, it's well worth it to switch your manual screwdriver over to an electric model. If you've been considering investing in one for your home, you won't want to miss this Presidents Day deal at Amazon. Right now you can grab my personal favorite, the Hoto Nex O1 Pro cordless electric screwdriver, for just $35.

Regularly $70, Amazon has marked down this screwdriver set -- complete with 12 bits -- to just $50 for Prime members. And if you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops another 30% slashing the price to just $35. That's only $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. And if you're not a Prime member, don't fret. You can still pick up this amazing set for $42.

The capsule-like design of this 3.6-volt screwdriver set is minimalist and compact. When you remove the cap, you'll find 12 2-inch S2 steel magnetic bits that are easy to change out for different projects. It weighs under a pound and provides three different torque stages and a high rotational speed of 220 rpm. It also has a circular LED lamp that automatically lights when in use and can help you aim when you're dealing with dark spaces. Plus, this model charges using USB-C, which is highly convenient -- and a full charge can run more than 1,000 screws before it needs to refuel, which means you won't have to stop and recharge while you're working on your project. The "screw-unscrew" buttons and the smart instant stop are both user-friendly features as well.

Electric models can save you a lot of time on home projects like putting together furniture, installing decor and more and be less physically demanding to use than their manual counterparts. I bought this screwdriver set two years ago and have used it to assemble rocking chairs and furniture, as well as changing out hardware on cabinets around the home. I've enjoyed the convenience of having a set with multiple bits ready to go -- and the compact design makes it easy to store, too. Whether you're buying one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is a great option for any home.

