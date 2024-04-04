Go Virtual With the Meta Quest 2 and Nab a $50 Credit, Too

Ready to jump into virtual reality? This deal is for you. The Meta Quest 2 won an Editors' Choice Award last year and remains our pick for the best affordable VR headset, especially as prices dropped to just $199 in March. Right now you can score the headset at Walmart, and while you'll pay $250, the $50 credit for the Meta Quest Store means that you're essentially getting the same value. We're seeing this deal already sold out in some regions, so you might want to make your purchase sooner rather than later.

This device has the Qualcomm XR2 chip, comes with 128GB of storage for games and apps, and is equipped with a nice high-resolution display. It also has built-in audio. And if you have a compatible PC, you can connect the headset. It's worth noting that AR passthrough is all in black and white on this model, so keep that in mind as your shop. One charge will last you about two to three hours, but for avid gamers looking to extend that time, you can grab the Elite Strap with an extra battery pack, though it is sold separately.

It's possible that a lower-cost version of the newer Meta Quest 3, which is the latest iteration, may be released, but we're not sure when that would happen and likely wouldn't match this price, which is why we recommend this option to anyone just getting into VR who isn't necessarily looking for the latest model.

If this isn't the right option for you, check out other console options. We've rounded up Meta Quest 3 deals as well as the versatile Nintendo Switch that may be more to your liking.