Meta Quest 3 Deals: Free Game, Quest Plus and Gift Cards

The Meta Quest 2 has been one of our overall favorite VR headsets since it hit shelves back in 2020, so it's no surprise that CNET reviewer Scott Stein called the updated Quest 3 the "best VR headset for the moment." This next-gen model hit shelves just this month, and though it's a little pricier than its predecessor, we've rounded up the best offers out there to help you get your hands on one for less. Straightforward discounts are still pretty slim at the moment, but several retailers are offering free games and other bonuses that can add up to more than $100 in savings.

Unlike the Meta Quest 2 that came before it, the Quest 3 embraces both virtual reality and mixed reality experiences à la Apple's Vision Pro and last year's Quest Pro. It costs a lot less than both those devices, though, with a $500 starting price.

Other improvements over its predecessor include a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, better graphics, a higher-resolution display and improved controllers.

We'll continue to update this collection of Meta Quest 3 offers as more become available, so if nothing grabs you right now, check back later.

Best Meta Quest 3 deals

Newegg Free Meta Quest gift card up to $25 Newegg has the best Meta Quest 3 offer out there at the moment. In addition to a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2, and six free months of Meta Quest Plus if you upgrade to the 512GB model, it is also throwing in Meta gift cards while supplies last. You'll get a $15 Meta Quest credit with the 128GB version and $25 with the higher-capacity option. You can spend that credit on apps, games and more in the Meta Quest store. $500 at Newegg

Amazon Free game and Meta Quest Plus promos Amazon has both version of the Meta Quest 3 available, and is offering a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 (a $60 value) with the purchase. Go for the 512GB variant and you'll also get a free six month trial of Meta Quest Plus. $499 at Amazon

Best Buy Free game and bonuses Best Buy is offering the same deal as Amazon at the moment. You'll get a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 with the Quest 3, and a free six-month Quest Plus subscription if you upgrade to the 512GB model. You'll also get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with both models. $500 at Best Buy

Target Free game plus RedCard savings Target has the same offer as the retailers above, including a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 and a free six-month Quest Plus membership with the 512GB version. You'll also save 5% when you pay with a Target RedCard, which saves you up to $32. $500 at Target

Walmart Free game Like other retailers, Walmart is offering a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 with the Meta Quest 3. Six free months of Quest Plus are also included with the 512GB model, but it's currently sold out. $499 at Walmart

Meta Free game and Meta Quest Plus promos You can, of course, go straight to Meta to pick up the new Quest 3 headset . And you'll see the same free game and Meta Quest Plus promos there, too. $500 at Meta