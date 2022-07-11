Get Up to 20% Off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S8

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Paired with its , Amazon is offering discounts of up to 20% off Galaxy Tab S6 and S8 models right now, hours away from Prime Day. These tablets give iPads a run for their money, excelling in audio and video displays, battery life, and touch-screen capabilities. Right now you can on some of the best options out there.

Amazon Save $130 on this S8 Plus tablet, which offers a large 12.4-inch display and 4K video.

This S6 Lite tablet -- which was originally $430 -- can be yours for just $350. Many of its features compare to the S8, aside from sound and video quality.

If you want superior video quality, I suggest opting for the S8 Plus, which offers 4K video and photo. The S8 Plus comes with an AMOLED screen and high resolution for brightness, crispness and color, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chip for powerful performance. The S8 is also on sale ($600 for a 128GB or $680 for 256GB, a savings of $100) and does just as much in a smaller 11-inch display.

For a high performance tablet at a lower price, consider the S6 Lite. You can get a 128GB or 64GB model in Angora Blue, Chiffon Rose, or Oxford Gray. The 64GB tablet will set you back $300 (save $50) or you can opt to invest that $50 into more storage for a 128GB model. This model weighs less than the S8 but has a slightly older processor.