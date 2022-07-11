Save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Laptop During This Early Prime Day Deal

IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Amazon Prime Day is almost here and deals are already rolling out on coveted tech products, like this 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptop that's now just $950. When this computer first came out in 2018, we were raving about its ability to switch from Wi-Fi to Gigabit LTE wireless, making this a perfect laptop to use anywhere at anytime.
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 2

12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB, 512GB

The Galaxy Book2 is $200 off the day before Prime Day.

$1,150 at Samsung
$950 at Amazon
$950 at Best Buy

The 2022 model in graphite -- which usually retails for $1,150 -- is now $200 off and comes with free, one-day shipping for Prime members. You can pay a little more and upgrade to a i7 processor with a 13.3-inch screen for $1,050. Whatever specs you choose, you'll get long-lasting battery life with fast charging, high-definition video calling and a bright AMOLED screen that's up to 33% brighter than older versions. Weighing at just under 2 pounds, this tablet is also razor-thin and ultraportable.

