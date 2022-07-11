Save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Laptop During This Early Prime Day Deal

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here and deals are already rolling out on coveted tech products, like this 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 laptop that's now just $950. When this computer first came out in 2018, we were raving about its ability to switch from Wi-Fi to Gigabit LTE wireless, making this a perfect laptop to use anywhere at anytime.

Amazon The Galaxy Book2 is $200 off the day before Prime Day.

The -- which usually retails for $1,150 -- is now $200 off and comes with free, one-day shipping for Prime members. You can pay a little more and upgrade to a i7 processor with a 13.3-inch screen for $1,050. Whatever specs you choose, you'll get long-lasting battery life with fast charging, high-definition video calling and a bright AMOLED screen that's up to 33% brighter than older versions. Weighing at just under 2 pounds, this tablet is also razor-thin and ultraportable.