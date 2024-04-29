Get Some of the Best Massage Guns While They're 20% Off and Relax

Relaxation can be a tall task. Whether it's because you've been hitting the gym, hitting work or just because work's been hitting you with too much stress, being able to actually switch off at the end of the day is tough. But it doesn't have to be, and the right tools, like massage guns, can help a lot when you're looking to release tension. Right now, you can buy an array of different TheraGun massagers for 20% off at Amazon, and they'll sort you right out.

For those looking for an easy one to use, then the TheraGun Sense is likely the best option for you. This massage gun has a wealth of different routines to work your way through, comes with four different foam attachments to allow you to hit different areas, and is designed more for a therapy kind of vibe. It can connect with the Therabody app to help you look up things like breathing routines as well. And with 20% off, you'll pay just $239 for your own today.

If you want something with a little more oomph, then the TheraGun Prime will work wonders. This massage gun also comes with a few different heads, has multiple speed modes, and also has access to the app. It's just a touch better when it comes to amplitude, which means that it can hit a little bit deeper than the Sense can, which is great if you're trying to help recover from a hard workout session or a long day of sports -- and right now it's down to the same price as the Sense model.

But if you prefer a more portable model that is easy to throw in your gym bag or take with you on your travels, don't overlook our pick for the most powerful mini massage gun on the market, the 2nd-gen Theragun Mini. It's not quite 20% off, but it is down to $169, saving you $30 right now.

Looking for good budget options? We've got a list of the best budget massage guns to check out, but these deals are legit, so get on them if you can.