Get One of Our Favorite Portable Projectors for $200 Less Today

The excellent Xgimi Halo Plus portable projector can turn every night into movie night, no matter where you are.

The Xgimi Halo Plus portable projector is displayed against a yellow background.
If you love movie nights, you won't want to miss this deal. A good portable projector can help you play games on enormous screens and watch TV shows and films wherever you want, and right now you can score one of the best 1080p portable projectors around at a discounted price. The Xgimi Halo Plus is currently $200 off from Best Buy, dropping the price to $600 and making it a great time to invest in one for yourself. Just make sure you act quickly because the deal ends tonight. 

The Xgimi Halo Plus is a good option if you're specifically looking for a wireless projector. Plus, it has a pretty small design, making it easy to move when you need to. It sports a built-in Android TV interface, and the battery will last up to 2.5 hours. 

With its long battery life and support for a 1080p video output, there's a lot to like here -- even before we get to the Android TV and Google Play support. Those things mean that you have quick access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Thanks to its built-in speakers, you won't have to tote along any additional hardware no matter where you're watching. 

