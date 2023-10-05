Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Just $33

Online subscriptions and software can cost a pretty penny, but for those of you hoping to find bargains ahead of Amazon's upcoming October Prime Day sale, StackSocial has a number of major deals happening right now. During the site's Deal Days sale, which runs now through Oct. 15, you can save big on tons of popular items, including Microsoft Office.

Having access to Microsoft's suite of productivity tools, including programs like Word and Excel, is essential for students and professionals alike. However, not all schools and employers provide access to this software, and trying to get a license on you own can be difficult. In fact, a lifetime Office Professional 2021 license costs a whopping $440 when you purchase through Microsoft directly. That's why you won't want to miss out on this StackSocial deal, which saves you 85%, dropping the price down to just $33 for both Mac and Windows users.

Just note that Mac users will get only the basic Home and Business suite, while Windows users will get the Professional suite, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access as well. This limited-time offer is available only through Oct. 15, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Microsoft/CNET

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should be aware that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, the code provided can be used one time for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on multiple machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. And while the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026.

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. But versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year -- the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine.