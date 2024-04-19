Get Loud With Up to $250 Off Your Next Portable Speaker Purchase
A Bluetooth speaker is a great investment ahead of the summer, especially if you can score a good deal on one.
Portable speakers are convenient and a must-have if you want to bring your music wherever you go. Major brands, including Sonos, JBL and others, are offering significant discounts right now. Whether you're looking for a speaker to fill your home with music or something more rugged for the outdoors, you're sure to find a speaker that fits your needs and budget.
Sonos is known for creating high-quality speakers. Those speakers often come with hefty price tags but right now, you can save up to $250 off speaker sets. If you're looking for something small but powerful to fill your home, this portable set is available for $568, which is $60 down from the original price.
Bose has a wide range of headphones and speakers, including portable Bluetooth speaks for up to $50 off. This SoundLink Mini II Special Edition is available for $149, which is $50 off the original price of almost $200.
Save up to $30 off JBL outdoor speakers right now, including the JBL Flip 6 which is down to $100. With summer days around the corner, picking up a portable outdoor speaker should definitely be on your to-do list. No picnic or beach party is complete without music and the JBL Flip 6 is perfect for all outdoor activities. Several JBL speakers have made our list of best Bluetooth speakers, including the Flip 6. Our experts say it's powerful for its small size with decent battery life.
Marshall combines that gorgeous vintage look and feel with amazing sound quality. Right now, the iconic brand is offering 10% off its entire site. This includes its portable Emberton II Speakers, available for $17 off. Use code MHAFAO10 to secure your savings.
