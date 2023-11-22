Get Black Friday Pricing on Bissell's Little Green Cleaner Right Now
Tackle tough stains on carpet, upholstery and more with this powerful deep cleaner for just $89.
We may still be two days out, but Black Friday deals are already in full swing at most major retailers, making it a great time to grab helpful tools for your home at a deep discount. If you have tough spots and stains driving you crazy around the house or in your car from spilled drinks and food, pet messes or other everyday spills, Bissell's Little Green multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner may be able to help. This best-selling device has been marked down to just $89 right now as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale -- that's a $35 savings.
The Little Green cleaning machine has a flexible hose for hard to reach areas, a built-in handle for easy lifting and weighs under 10 pounds for maximum portability around your home. Plus, it's equipped with a large 48-ounce tank, so you won't have to stop as often between refills. Your purchase also includes bonuses like a HydroRinse tool and a Spray and Crevice tool, along with 8 ounces of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreze carpet cleaning solution so you can start using your cleaner as soon as it arrives. And be sure to take a look at our roundup of other great Black Friday deals under $100 worth checking out for even more savings.
