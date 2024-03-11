Get $149 Off Our Favorite 1080p Portable Projector

Portable projectors are great when you want to watch a movie outside, play a game on the big screen, or just catch up on the latest binge-worthy TV show when you're away from home. With its sleek design and impressive image, the Xgimi Halo Plus portable projector is our pick for the best 1080p portable projector. And right now, you can snag it for an unbeatable price.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Xgimi Halo Plus to just $700, a hefty $149 savings. And it's a deal that doesn't require any work -- no discount codes, no coupons. Just a great price. Note that we don't know how long this particular price is going to stick around, so you'll want to order soon rather than later.

The Xgimi Halo Plus is a good option if you're specifically looking for a wireless projector. Plus, it has a pretty small design, making it easy to move when you need to. It sports a built-in Android TV interface, and the battery will last up to 2.5 hours.

With its long battery life and support for a 1080p video output, there's a lot to like here -- even before we get to the Android TV and Google Play support. Those things mean that you have quick access to all of your favorite streaming apps. And thanks to its built-in speakers, you won't have to tote along any additional hardware no matter where you're watching.

We know that not everyone needs a big-screen experience, though. If a traditional screen is more your style, we've got plenty of TV deals for you to check out as well.