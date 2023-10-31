For Just $20 You Can Snag the HD Chromecast With Google TV

There are no shortage of streaming services to choose from these days -- and an increasing number of shows and films have been released exclusively on those platforms, making it harder for streaming holdouts to access major hits. For those that have yet to invest in a media streamer, now is a great time to take the plunge.

Right now Chromecast with Google TV HD -- one of our picks for best streaming devices for 2023 -- is back down to just $20, saving you 33% off its list price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend getting your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.

If you don't yet have a 4K TV or stream your content in HD anyway, this entry-level streamer is a good bargain. You don't have to worry about line-of-sight and the remote has a built-in button for instant access to Google Assistant -- so you can quickly search with your voice. Simply plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, and once you're connected to your Wi-Fi, this baby can stream all your favorite shows, movies and more.

This Chromecast device shows everything from your streaming services in one place, so you won't have to jump between apps to decide what to watch. Plus, you can manage your connected devices from your couch. And you can set parental controls if you have little ones at home. As long as you don't need all the bells and whistles, this is a solid streaming option at a bargain price.